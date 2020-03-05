CMDA to hire consultants for George Town facelift

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is planning to hire independent consultants on part-time basis for a year to help redevelop George Town under Centre’s Amrut scheme. According to a notification, CMDA will hire an urban designer, a senior architect, and three town planners and registered architects each for the project.

The George Town area identified for pilot town planning scheme is bounded by Basin Bridge Road on the North, Rajaji Salai on the East, North Fort Road and Periyar EVR Salai on the South and Wall Tax Road on the West. Interestingly, the area selected for pilot scheme is classified under different land use zones which include primary residential, mixed residential use zone, Institutional and Industrial use zones as per the Second Masterplan Land Use Map.

Sources said that a business and economy profile of George Town will be prepared to identify town planning interventions required for development. This may include development of a logistics park or a financial hub to cater to banking, insurance and legal sectors. The consultants are expected to be hired by the end of this month, or by the beginning of next month, added sources. TNIE had earlier reported on George Town and Agaramthen getting a facelift under the town planning scheme.