From streets to soccer

Published: 05th March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The film will be screened this weekend as part of the Change Chitra Film Festival

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are two kinds of people in this world — those who overcome obstacles to learn life lessons and achieve their goals, and those who are run by fear and yield to adversities. Now, there’s no right or wrong. Most times, the situation influences one’s life choices and decisions. But here’s an inspiring story of 20-year-old Sangeetha Sekar— from the streets of Madras to the global soccer turf — that’s not defined by conventional choices or boundaries, told through the eyes of Shikha Kumari, a documentary filmmaker-cum-journalist. 

As the documentary titled Made in Madras unfolds, the camera takes the viewer from the bird’s eye view of the city’s sealine and skyscrapers to the frog eye view of the streets of Wall Tax Road — the place Sangeetha calls ‘home’. “Naange theru le dhan irukom. Adhu dhan engaloda vazhkai (We live on the streets, that’s our life),” says Sangeetha, facing the camera, before she ties her shoelaces and heads to the local football turf. As the camera captures the changing skyline and its myriad hues, Sangeetha’s grounded yet tumultuous journey is brought to the fore. 

Last year, when Shikha came across the My Hero Project, an initiative that uses media to celebrate humanity through stories, she decided to submit her entry. “There were two topics in my mind. One, on labour migration — an issue that I was extensively researching about — and the other, to trace the life of Sangeetha, a youngster who was born and raised on the streets of Wall Tax Road,” shares Shikha, who learned about Sangeetha two years ago when she led a team of girls from NGO Karunalaya and represented India at the Street Child World Cup in Moscow. “News about the team spread and Sangeetha stood out. Soon after that, I started tracing her journey and the My Hero platform was perfect to narrate her story,” says Shikha. 

Award-winning film 
The seven-minute film, the only entry from India, was announced as the winner of three awards — Overcoming Obstacles, The Peoples Choice Award and the Special Hero Award (for Sangeetha) at the My Hero Festival, an international film festival driven by the My Hero Project, in December 2019. The documentary peels away the different layers of Sangeetha’s life, showing the viewers what she is at her core — a girl with dreams pitted against adversities. “Football dhan enaku life na enanu solikuduthudhu (Football taught me more about life than life itself),” says Sangeetha in a monologue, establishing her strong bond with the sport that’s given her an identity. 

Shikha along with her team members Mohit Arora and Aishwarya Ashok shot the documentary, funded by Change Chitra and the US Embassy in two months. “I met the other members during a documentary filmmaking workshop by Video Volunteers in association with Change Chitra and the US Embassy in January 2019. We were grouped together; though it was a challenge to understand our strengths and weaknesses within a short span, we chalked out a plan and it worked quite well,” shares the filmmaker. 

Impactful stories 
For Shikha, a visual artist and a documentarian, weaving stories that leave a lasting impact is a priority, something that keeps her going despite gruelling hours of shoot and travel. On a phone call with CE, Sangeetha shares how her life did change briefly after the documentary. “I was asked to coach children in Auroville; I got to work part-time at a garment factory in the operations team. I was earning doing what I loved. But, I am back home now. Back to the streets.

Though I came here to train for the National Football Team selection this year, it took a turn. My family situation has pushed me to put my dreams on hold. My mother is a daily-wage labourer and I am looking for a job to support my family. But I am hopeful about taking part in the selection next year. Being the face of this documentary and winning an award has made me optimistic than ever,” she says. It is, perhaps this kind of positive ripple effect that makes Shikha do what she does. The film will be screened on March 6 at the US Consulate-General Chennai, besides a community screening with Sangeetha at Wall Tax Road on March 7 and on March 8 at The Hive, VR Chennai.

