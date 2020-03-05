Lendingkart partners with Northern Arc

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fintech start-up, Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited, has announced a full-stack co-lending partnership with Non-Banking Finance Company, Northern Arc Capital, to disburse over `100 crore as working capital to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The loans disbursed under the new partnership will enable MSMEs to borrow digitally without any manual intervention in data and information flow, bureau check and document verification and validation to credit decisioning and customer funding.

“We are excited to partner with Northern Arc Capital to provide a seamless and tech-empowered loan disbursement process for our customers. Northern Arc Capital has proven that they have the best expertise in the co-lending business, and this will not only help

reach us reach a wider set of MSMEs,” Harshvardhan Lunia, MD, Lendingkart said. “The partnership with Lendingkart has developed over a long period and is now fully integrated with our digital platform Nimbus, allowing us to seamlessly deliver credit to a larger customer base,” Kshama Fernandes, MD & CEO, Northern Arc Capital, said.