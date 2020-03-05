Home Cities Chennai

Man spikes girlfriend’s drink and rapes her

Tiruvottiyur all women police on Tuesday, arrested a 25-year-old man from Anna Nagar for allegedly raping a college student after spiking her drink.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiruvottiyur all women police on Tuesday, arrested a 25-year-old man from Anna Nagar for allegedly raping a college student after spiking her drink. Police said, the victim is a second year student at a private college in the city. “It is believed the victim and the accused were in a relationship for over a year. On January 2, he invited her over to an apartment, where he offered her spiked juice. The girl fell unconscious soon after, and he raped her and also filmed it,” said the investigating officer quoting victim’s statement.

The victim submitted a petition to Investigative Units of Crime Against Women (IUCAW) when he began blackmailing her with her photos. The accused was nabbed from his house on Tuesday night, and booked under Sections 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison), 343 (Wrongful confinement), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 376 (rape), and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Minor kidnapped
In another incident, a complaint was filed against a 20-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. The 16-year-old victim went missing from her house in Anna Nagar on March 1. Her mother immediately filed a police complaint, and on Tuesday, the duo appeared before the police, following which the girl was sent back to her house. It is believed the two were in a relationship.

Blackmailing with photos
The victim submitted a petition to Investigative Units of Crime Against Women when he began blackmailing her with her photos

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp