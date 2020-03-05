Man spikes girlfriend’s drink and rapes her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiruvottiyur all women police on Tuesday, arrested a 25-year-old man from Anna Nagar for allegedly raping a college student after spiking her drink. Police said, the victim is a second year student at a private college in the city. “It is believed the victim and the accused were in a relationship for over a year. On January 2, he invited her over to an apartment, where he offered her spiked juice. The girl fell unconscious soon after, and he raped her and also filmed it,” said the investigating officer quoting victim’s statement.

The victim submitted a petition to Investigative Units of Crime Against Women (IUCAW) when he began blackmailing her with her photos. The accused was nabbed from his house on Tuesday night, and booked under Sections 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison), 343 (Wrongful confinement), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 376 (rape), and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Minor kidnapped

In another incident, a complaint was filed against a 20-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. The 16-year-old victim went missing from her house in Anna Nagar on March 1. Her mother immediately filed a police complaint, and on Tuesday, the duo appeared before the police, following which the girl was sent back to her house. It is believed the two were in a relationship.

Blackmailing with photos

The victim submitted a petition to Investigative Units of Crime Against Women when he began blackmailing her with her photos