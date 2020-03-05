No ‘special task’ done by force to crackdown on illegal buildings

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unauthorised constructions, encroachments and building violations – a Special Task Force was constituted more than an year ago to crackdown on these. However, five rounds of meetings later, the scoreboard draws a blank. It is learnt that representatives from key departments like Fire Service, and Public Works Department were not present at any of the first four meetings, following which letters were sent to officials asking them to be present for the fifth one held on Monday. Though all representatives were present in Monday’s meeting, no concrete decision was taken, sources said.

TNIE had reported in May last year that a total of 2,068 buildings were identified and notices served to them. However, nothing has picked up pace ever since. According to official sources, of the 614 multi-storied buildings whose appeals were turned down, no action could be taken as fire department officials did not take part in previous meetings. Sources said that plans were being charted on actions to be taken against hospitals which lack ramps. A list of hospitals will be shared with the fire department to check for fire compliance, failing which enforcement actions will be undertaken, sources added.

Going digital

It is learnt that an online portal is likely to be developed by State’s e-governance agency (TNeGA) to facilitate applicants to apply for disconnection of services during demolition, and register complaints of unauthorised construction. TNeGA officials were unavailable for a comment.

Portal soon

Sources said that a preliminary meeting is likely to be held in two days with CMDA, city corporation, TANGEDCO and Metro Water to share inputs for the creation of portal, that would facilitate disconnection of services at time of demolition