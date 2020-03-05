Home Cities Chennai

Pose for better health

The inauguration was presided over by AN Radhakrishnan, chancellor, MAHER; Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, rector, MAHER, and RS Neelakandan, vice-chancellor, MAHER. 

Published: 05th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The two-day workshop had sessions on yogic practices  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It wasn’t a regular Tuesday at Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research at KK Nagar. Several men and women dressed in crisp white kurta and pyjama entered the auditorium to attend the national workshop by the Faculty of Yoga Sciences and Therapy (FYST). Titled Pathway to Divinity, the two-day workshop offered different sessions on topics such as yogic practices and breathing techniques by well-known practitioners in the field from Bengaluru, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The inauguration was presided over by AN Radhakrishnan, chancellor, MAHER; Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, rector, MAHER, and RS Neelakandan, vice-chancellor, MAHER. This is the second event after their national conference held in August 2019. “Although the academy is 25 years old, the Faculty of Yoga Sciences and Therapy was inducted only last year. We have 104 students enrolled in different programmes. It’s a big number since there are not many takers for the subject. MPhil and PhD research are our specialties. There are five teachers and ours is the only deemed university in Tamil Nadu to have research courses and yoga therapy,” said R Elangovan, professor and head, FYST. 

Eleven sessions were covered in the two days. Around 200 students and yoga enthusiasts participated. One of the sessions on the latest yogic method of wellness was conducted by VR Arivazhagan, founder of Anandha Yoga in Coimbatore. He touched upon a few asanas and exercises for everyday well-being. 
The session was interspersed with practical demonstrations, benefits of each exercise and simplifying of yogasanas. “Yoga is not just about asanas. A few medical problems can only be treated with yoga. It’s a powerful medium and way of life,” he said. 

The second day of the workshop on Wednesday witnessed interesting sessions such as Yoga and naturopathy — a lifestyle medicine, Siddha — a spiritual science, mind in yoga and meditation techniques for longevity. “We want to integrate Siddha and Ayurveda in the workshop to offer a holistic perspective. Our department has also tied up with a few hospitals to offer yoga as part of therapeutic recovery. We will also be introducing the UG programme from the upcoming academic year. The department teaches people from all age groups. Some of the doctorate topics are inspiring. Yoga is the way forward,” said Elangovan.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp