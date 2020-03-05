Pose for better health

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It wasn’t a regular Tuesday at Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research at KK Nagar. Several men and women dressed in crisp white kurta and pyjama entered the auditorium to attend the national workshop by the Faculty of Yoga Sciences and Therapy (FYST). Titled Pathway to Divinity, the two-day workshop offered different sessions on topics such as yogic practices and breathing techniques by well-known practitioners in the field from Bengaluru, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The inauguration was presided over by AN Radhakrishnan, chancellor, MAHER; Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, rector, MAHER, and RS Neelakandan, vice-chancellor, MAHER. This is the second event after their national conference held in August 2019. “Although the academy is 25 years old, the Faculty of Yoga Sciences and Therapy was inducted only last year. We have 104 students enrolled in different programmes. It’s a big number since there are not many takers for the subject. MPhil and PhD research are our specialties. There are five teachers and ours is the only deemed university in Tamil Nadu to have research courses and yoga therapy,” said R Elangovan, professor and head, FYST.

Eleven sessions were covered in the two days. Around 200 students and yoga enthusiasts participated. One of the sessions on the latest yogic method of wellness was conducted by VR Arivazhagan, founder of Anandha Yoga in Coimbatore. He touched upon a few asanas and exercises for everyday well-being.

The session was interspersed with practical demonstrations, benefits of each exercise and simplifying of yogasanas. “Yoga is not just about asanas. A few medical problems can only be treated with yoga. It’s a powerful medium and way of life,” he said.

The second day of the workshop on Wednesday witnessed interesting sessions such as Yoga and naturopathy — a lifestyle medicine, Siddha — a spiritual science, mind in yoga and meditation techniques for longevity. “We want to integrate Siddha and Ayurveda in the workshop to offer a holistic perspective. Our department has also tied up with a few hospitals to offer yoga as part of therapeutic recovery. We will also be introducing the UG programme from the upcoming academic year. The department teaches people from all age groups. Some of the doctorate topics are inspiring. Yoga is the way forward,” said Elangovan.

