Home Cities Chennai

Reviving traditional handloom weaving, one pocket square at a time

With the idea of reviving the traditional handloom weaving, Gunjan Aggarwal and Bejoy Veer Suri co-founded Goulian Finch, an online start-up that deals in handwoven mulberry silk.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Gunja sharan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the idea of reviving the traditional handloom weaving, Gunjan Aggarwal and Bejoy Veer Suri co-founded Goulian Finch, an online start-up that deals in handwoven mulberry silk. They offer offbeat pocket squares produced in collaboration with Benarasi weavers. According to the co-founders, the Goulian Finch platform is a win-win situation for the company as well as traditional weavers.

“We tried quite a few styles of handpainting, kantha, etc, but nothing matched the Benarasi art work. With designers and a team of weavers, it took us almost three years to perfectly start manufacturing a 16x16 inch hand-woven piece with small motifs on a traditional loom, which is originally meant to make a six-yard sari,” said Suri. The company is associated with a few weaver families in Banaras who still use traditional looms, and resist usage of power looms to continue the artisanal heritage. “We have invested close to `22 lakh in such projects in the past five years,” informed Aggarwal.

Handwoven mulberry
silk pocket squares from
Goulian Finch

On being asked about the collaboration with Goulian Finch, RS Pathak, community head, Benarasi Weavers’ Association, said, “As a handloom product, (the making of) pocket squares are very different from saris, and we were amazed this was possible. That products made with age-old weaving techniques using a traditional loom can set new trends gave us motivation to support and collaborate with the company.”We are happy that brands have started considering traditional loom and techniques passed on for generations. These methods are losing their importance in this technology-driven era. However, through this platform, the weaver community is able to earn its livelihood. We have already generated an inventory of over `10 lakh from this,” added Pathak.

Talking about the conceptualisation of the brand, Aggarwal said it was difficult to make a perfect 16X16 inch weave without a thread coming out in the loom, which was originally used to make sarees. If the weavers lift their eyes even for a second, the whole weave goes wrong. We spent a lot of time training women to hand-roll borders of the pocket squares.” Goulian Finch has also unveiled the world’s first Rudraksha Cufflink collection that uses Panchmukhi Rudraksha of 13mm size, set into a gold-plated ring affixed with a stitch design to retain its natural form and energy. The inspiration of the design frame of the beaded cufflinks is ‘globe’, the only structure that could hold a bead strongly. 

Cufflinks with a rudraksha twist
Goulian Finch has also unveiled the world’s first Rudraksha Cufflink collection that uses Panchmukhi Rudraksha of 13mm size, set into a gold-plated ring affixed with a stitch design to retain its natural form and energy. The inspiration of the design frame was the ‘globe’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp