2 MoRTH engineers held for demanding bribe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons, including superintending engineer and divisional engineer of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), have been arrested by CBI’s anti-corruption bureau for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 2.76 lakh pertaining to a contract of shifting of utilities. During investigation, searches were conducted at eight locations in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode, in which, Rs 25.99 lakh, 91 documents and four locker keys were seized. Investigation is on.

The investigating agency alleged that R Ellavarason, superintending engineer at Rajaji Bhavan, Chennai, conspired with other accused and demanded Rs 2.76 lakh from I Vetrivel, a contractor through Murugaboopathi, a divisional engineer, Tamil Nadu Highways Department, Dindigul, and Ovu Reddy, a conduit, for activities pertaining to contract of shifting of utilities awarded to the contractor. The sum was to be delivered to Ellavarason on Wednesday. A ‘trap’ was laid and the accused were caught while accepting the bribe, a release said.