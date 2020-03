By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to transfer trial in an acid attack case from Krishnagiri to Chennai. The victim filed a plea seeking to transfer the case claiming there was a threat to her life from the accused.

Justice GK Ilantheriyan directed Kurubarapalli station Inspector, to provide adequate protection to the girl when she appears before the trial court. The petitioner was attacked with

acid allegedly by one Vediappan in 2016.