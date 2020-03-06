Educationists felicitated by Amrita institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many educationists, teachers and principals were awarded for their experience and merit by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering last week. Four principals and teachers from schools located in Hosur, Madurai, and Chennai received the Amrita Academic Excellence Awards.

The award ceremony was attended by Niranjan Mardi, and the valedictory speech was delivered by K Srinivasan, regional officer, CBSE, Chennai. The special address was given by the national best teacher awardee of 2018.

The principal of Sree Gokulam Public School in Chengalpet, K Sanakaranarayanan, received the Spotlight Award and a gift voucher worth `1 lakh. The Amrita Academic Excellence Award for school teachers was won by Subhalakshmi Ramachandran from Vidya Mandir, Estancia.