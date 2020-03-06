Explore medical science to help astronauts: Ex-ISRO chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With India’s plans for human space mission-Gaganyaan, a new dimension needs to be created in medical education to deal with physiological and psychological effects on astronauts, said K Kasturirangan, a former Chairman of ISRO, here on Thursday. Delivering the address during the 32nd convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, he said practice of yoga helps in maintaining core and neck strength besides helping overcome problems of space motion sickness and psychological problems arising from spending long duration in isolated space environments.

“We need to create specialised courses as well as institutions to impart education with necessary simulation and training infrastructure for our own astronauts,” he said. Speaking about National Medical Policy 2020, Kasturirangan, who headed National Education Policy drafting committee, said medical education component of NEP will need considerable discussion with National Medical Commission before finalising the overall strategy, including regulatory aspects.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit presided over the function and Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor, presented the annual report. A total of 17,500 under faculties of medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied health science courses were awarded degrees and 724 received degrees in person.