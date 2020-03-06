New MLCP to come up in Vadapalani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the multi-level car park (MLCP) in T Nagar nearing completion, the city corporation is set to construct another one in Vadapalani near South Perumal Koil street. The project is to be taken up at an estimated cost of `4.3 crore and the tenders for design, engineering, procurement and construction have already been floated, said corporation officials.

From June 2018, the city corporation began to identify vacant plots owned by it and other state government agencies for setting up both off-street and on-street parking systems in various parts of the city with a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The developmental projects, including MLCPs, recreation and commercial centres, are to be subjected to a feasibility study.

The MLCP at Vadapalani, according to officials, is likely to incorporate new ‘smart shuttle parking’ technology where cars will be allotted free parking slots automatically. The on-going MLCP project in Theyagaraya Road in T Nagar under the Chennai Smart City Mission, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 36.54 crore, spanning 1,488 square metres and will have eight levels for parking-- two for two-wheelers and six for cars.

The project, expected to de-congest the streets in T Nagar and facilitate a smooth transition for visitors to the pedestrian plaza, was slated for completion at the end of 2019 but is yet to be completed. It will be able to accommodate 550 two-wheelers and 250 cars. The project in Vadapalani, however, will be of a smaller scale than the T Nagar MLCP, said officials.