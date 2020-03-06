Home Cities Chennai

Only time will tell: Rajini on politically working with Kamal Haasan

He said he had answered several questions from district secretaries and exchanged views on the launch of the party.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth on Thursday discussed the launch of his party with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

After the meeting, he told reporters the discussions went on satisfactorily, except one issue that he termed a ‘disappointment’ at the personal level.

He, however, declined to specify what his disappointment was.

However, the actor said he will reveal what the disappointment was only ‘when the time comes’.

He said he had answered several questions from district secretaries and exchanged views on the launch of the party.

On his meeting with Muslim leaders recently, he said he would extend his support to the leaders meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss their views on CAA and NPR.

On whether he would be open to work politically with Kamal Haasan, the actor said ‘only time will tell’.

The RMM, which came into being in 2018 is a launch vehicle for the actor's political party.

ALSO READ | After Rajinikanth, now Kamal Haasan meets Muslim leaders

Asked when he will launch his political party, he told reporters: "Only to discuss about all such things, I met the district secretaries after a year. There were lots of questions and I answered them."

"We exchanged views on many things. They were all very much satisfied. But on a matter, I did not have much satisfaction. It was only a disappointment. I don't like to reveal what it is. I will tell you when the time comes."

Asked if his disappointment was a political disappointment or one related to the present political ecosystem, he said: "It is a personal (at the individual level) disappointment."

Even as the actor was answering the question following the interaction, his fans could be heard loudly asking when he was going to launch the party.

He described his recent meeting with Muslim religious leaders as "a very pleasant meet", and said they underscored that brotherhood, love and peace should prevail in the country.

"They said they are ready to do all it takes for peace and wanted my support. I said definitely I will be with them in their effort," he said.

The actor said he wanted the religious leaders, "not politicians," to hold consultations on their apprehensions over the CAA and the NPR and then meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shan.

Rajinikanth said he assured his support to Muslim leaders over efforts to have talks with the Centre and added that it will be a good course of action.

To a question on the possibility of him joining hands with his actor-politician Kamal Haasan, he said: "Only time will give an answer."

Asked about the growth of the Mandram's activities and interactions, the actor said it cannot be divulged.

On the 'disappointment' remark by the actor, political commentator Sumanth C Raman said, "it is very difficult to keep on prolonging the element of suspense," hinting at the actor's political entry expected by his fans for about 20 years.

Rajini Makakl Mandram was launched on January 1, 2018 immediately following the actor's announcement that his political entry was a certainty.

Rajinikanth had announced that he will launch his political party ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajini Makkal Mandram Kamal Haasan
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp