Only time will tell: Rajini on politically working with Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth on Thursday discussed the launch of his party with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

After the meeting, he told reporters the discussions went on satisfactorily, except one issue that he termed a ‘disappointment’ at the personal level.

He, however, declined to specify what his disappointment was.

However, the actor said he will reveal what the disappointment was only ‘when the time comes’.

He said he had answered several questions from district secretaries and exchanged views on the launch of the party.

On his meeting with Muslim leaders recently, he said he would extend his support to the leaders meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss their views on CAA and NPR.

On whether he would be open to work politically with Kamal Haasan, the actor said ‘only time will tell’.

The RMM, which came into being in 2018 is a launch vehicle for the actor's political party.

Asked when he will launch his political party, he told reporters: "Only to discuss about all such things, I met the district secretaries after a year. There were lots of questions and I answered them."

"We exchanged views on many things. They were all very much satisfied. But on a matter, I did not have much satisfaction. It was only a disappointment. I don't like to reveal what it is. I will tell you when the time comes."

Asked if his disappointment was a political disappointment or one related to the present political ecosystem, he said: "It is a personal (at the individual level) disappointment."

Even as the actor was answering the question following the interaction, his fans could be heard loudly asking when he was going to launch the party.

He described his recent meeting with Muslim religious leaders as "a very pleasant meet", and said they underscored that brotherhood, love and peace should prevail in the country.

"They said they are ready to do all it takes for peace and wanted my support. I said definitely I will be with them in their effort," he said.

The actor said he wanted the religious leaders, "not politicians," to hold consultations on their apprehensions over the CAA and the NPR and then meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shan.

Rajinikanth said he assured his support to Muslim leaders over efforts to have talks with the Centre and added that it will be a good course of action.

To a question on the possibility of him joining hands with his actor-politician Kamal Haasan, he said: "Only time will give an answer."

Asked about the growth of the Mandram's activities and interactions, the actor said it cannot be divulged.

On the 'disappointment' remark by the actor, political commentator Sumanth C Raman said, "it is very difficult to keep on prolonging the element of suspense," hinting at the actor's political entry expected by his fans for about 20 years.

Rajini Makakl Mandram was launched on January 1, 2018 immediately following the actor's announcement that his political entry was a certainty.

Rajinikanth had announced that he will launch his political party ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

