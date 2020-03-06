Three held for kidnapping and robbing man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man and robbing around Rs97,000 from him at Ennore. “On March 1, the victim, Ramesh, who runs a tele-caller centre at Ennore, had gone with his friend to a Tasmac bar near Ennore bus stand. After a while, he had stepped outside the bar to make a phone call, when he was kidnapped by a three-member gang,” said a policeman.

“The men attacked Ramesh and demanded Rs5 lakh as ransom. As he did not have any cash with him, Ramesh handed over his ATM card to the men, who then withdrew Rs 97,000 from his account,” he added.

Later, the trio released Ramesh after threatening him not to inform the police and also extorting that he pay them Rs 20,000 every month. On Wednesday, Ramesh filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Naryanan, 38, Dinesh, 33 and Vinoth Kumar, 28. The police have also recovered Rs85,000 from the trio. Further investigation is on.

