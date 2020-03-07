Accused must not walk free just because witnesses turn hostile: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even if all witnesses turn hostile, a trial court must proceed to convict those accused of heinous crimes based simply on documentary evidences, the Madras High Court reiterated on Friday while confirming the conviction of a man charged for castrating and stabbing two persons. The court, however, modified the trial court’s sentence of 10-year rigourous imprisonment to just five years.

Justice M Dhandapani dismissed an appeal filed by the convict Radhakrishnan against an earlier order, stating that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed and when he was produced before the Sessions Court. Therefore, he cannot be put to trial under the provisions of the IPC, he argued.

While dealing with witnesses in the case turning hostile, the court said: “...witnesses blatantly resiling from their earlier statements before the police in many cases, not only shocks the conscience of the civil society but also shatters the faith reposed by the citizens in the working of the criminal justice system.”

Witnesses turning hostile alone should not be the ground to acquit the accused, the judge observed.