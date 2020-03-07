All for fitness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walking. One of the best, easiest and pocket-friendly exercises there is. Yet, most of us don’t do it regularly. To promote walking, especially among women, the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the All Ladies League (ALL) will conduct a walkathon, Wake-up & Walk, on Sunday at Anna University campus.

“This year, we thought of motivating people to take a step towards fitness. It is aimed towards the welfare, wealth and well-being of women,” says Sakina Ansari, Tamil Nadu Chapter chair.

With this event, she believes they have sown the seed for it to become an annual affair. “Registration for the walkathon is `300. Each participant will receive a goodie bag and a certificate. Decathlon is the sports partner and Spark is the fitness partner,” she says. For the past 45 days, Sakina and a few other members have been walking in different locations as a promotional activity. “We had been to Marina beach, Besant Nagar beach, Eco Park and Boat Club to create awareness about the concept and the event. We take pictures there and promote it on social media,” says Sakina.

The TN Chapter will sponsor a group of students with disabilities from Headway Foundation and a group of visually challenged people will participate. The walkathon will have three categories — 5 km, 3 km and 1 km. The gathering point is the Anna University grounds. Register on the spot. Participants must assemble at 5 am. The walkathon begins at 6 am.