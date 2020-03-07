Home Cities Chennai

All for fitness

Walking. One of the best, easiest and pocket-friendly exercises there is. Yet, most of us don’t do it regularly.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walking. One of the best, easiest and pocket-friendly exercises there is. Yet, most of us don’t do it regularly. To promote walking, especially among women, the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the All Ladies League (ALL) will conduct a walkathon, Wake-up & Walk, on Sunday at Anna University campus. 
“This year, we thought of motivating people to take a step towards fitness. It is aimed towards the welfare, wealth and well-being of women,” says Sakina Ansari, Tamil Nadu Chapter chair.

With this event, she believes they have sown the seed for it to become an annual affair. “Registration for the walkathon is `300. Each participant will receive a goodie bag and a certificate. Decathlon is the sports partner and Spark is the fitness partner,” she says.  For the past 45 days, Sakina and a few other members have been walking in different locations as a promotional activity. “We had been to Marina beach, Besant Nagar beach, Eco Park and Boat Club to create awareness about the concept and the event. We take pictures there and promote it on social media,” says Sakina. 

The TN Chapter will sponsor a group of students with disabilities from Headway Foundation and a group of visually challenged people will participate. The walkathon will have three categories — 5 km, 3 km and 1 km. The gathering point is the Anna University grounds.  Register on the spot. Participants must assemble at 5 am. The walkathon begins at 6 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp