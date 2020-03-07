Home Cities Chennai

CM inaugurates slew of development projects 

EPS opens new check dams, launches renovation works of Kattalai Canal

EPS also felicitated officials after TN won the award for dam maintenance given by the Central Board of Irrigation and Power | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched renovation works of Kattalai High Level Canal for irrigation in Karur and Tiruchy districts, through video-conferencing at the secretariat. Works would be carried out at a cost of Rs 335.50 crore. He also inaugurated several new check dams and laid foundation for new ones besides flagging off new police vehicles. The renovation of Kattalai High Level Canal will benefit 20,185 acres in Karur district and 3,589 acres in Tiruchy district. The newly opened check dams are at Narayanapuram and Panaiyur villages in Tenkasi district, Mannur, Thirumalaiyampalayam, Thekkampatti and Kemmarampalayam in Coimbatore district and Gudalur and Paravalur villages in Cuddalore district.

Foundation stones have also been laid to establish a new reservoir across Orathur river in Kancheepuram district (`55.85 crore), renovate Chitlapakkam lake in Chengalpattu district (`25 crore), implement 26 irrigation works at a total cost of `121.05 crore in Madurai and Sivaganga districts and construct new check dams at Anaikkaraipatti, Manikkapuram, Bodi and Shanmuga Sundarapuram in Theni district.  He also laid foundation for a permanent complex for the Government Theni Law College, now functioning in a private building. The permanent college complex will come up in 5.66 acres at Thappukundu village, at a cost of ` 89 crore. The complex will also have a student hostel. The CM flagged off 41 new vehicles for the police department and in all, 2,271 vehicles have been bought at a cost of `95.58 crore. It includes 500 jeeps, 20 buses, 100 mini buses, 50 vans, 50 lorries, four tanker lorries, 31 SUVs and 1,506 two-wheelers.

Appointment orders
The CM also commenced issuing appointment orders to 285 assistant engineers in Water Resources Department, 125 assistant engineers in Public Works Department (buildings) and 155 assistant engineers in Highways Department

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

