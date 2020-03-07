Home Cities Chennai

Come July, Metro to run till Wimco Nagar

The nine-km Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1 extension, between Wimco Nagar and Washermenpet,  at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, is expected to be operational from July.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The nine kilometre phase 1 metro rail corridor between Wimco Nagar and Washermenpet is set to be operational by July 2020 | p jawahar

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nine-km Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1 extension, between Wimco Nagar and Washermenpet,  at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, is expected to be operational from July. Almost 80 per cent work is over and tracks have been laid. “All 10  rakes for the stretch have reached the depot and a trial run is likely in May,” an official said.

The extension is expected to benefit lakhs of commuters, especially those in suburbs such as Ennore, Minjur, Manali and Ernavoor. Officials said there is a  high potential for commuters using metro from areas beyond Wimco Nagar. “Currently, MTC buses and local trains from Tiruvottriyur are the main mode of transport for north Chennai to connect with other parts of the city. Metro will be a game changer,’’ an official said. 

To reach airport, MTC route 1B is the only direct bus from Thiruvottriyur, while people also reach Beach station by share auto or MTC buses from where they take suburban to Tirusulam. Either way, travel consumes two hours during office hours. Officials said the duration will be cut short to one hour via metro. CMRL is likely to introduce adequate feeder services to interior areas to increase patronage. Meanwhile, work on the 47-km Phase-II between Sholinganallur and Madhavaram is likely to start by mid 2020.

Chennai Metro
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

