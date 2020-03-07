En route equality

By Express News Service

Equality in the fashion industry is still evolving. Even now, seeing a plus-size model, a model with vitiligo or even a short person in the industry is something that’s perceived as the good deed we do to the society. The day every woman is celebrated for who she is, is when fashion will be truly, ‘Each for Equal’. On the other hand, the clothing industry has grown leaps and bounds in terms of equality. Sizes and fitting options aren’t just limited to the skinny and slightly plump anymore. People with non-conventional physique are provided with flattering designs that suit their body type. Inclusive fashion has become a fast-growing trend. Although we do have a long way to go, every once in a while, it’s good to see that we’re on the right track. —Namrata Chandrasekar, fashion designer and founder of Soul Spectrum

I hope that we eventually don’t need to celebrate Women’s Day. We’re in the 21st century and we’ve made great progress in every field of knowledge. I don’t like that we are still talking about gender because there are so many other things that can be worked on. If all us respect each other as individuals, irrespective of gender, sex or where we come from, I think that’s equality. —Aishwarya Manivannan, entrepreneur

When men respect women as much as they respect themselves, that is equality. Loving, admiring and protecting them is not enough. Respect — for your spouse, sister or friend has to be the same as you have for yourself. If I’m a man, it’s not about me respecting you for your qualities or looks; it should apply for anything that you do. Today, if you decide to smoke a cigarette or do something daring, I should respect that. And if you decide not to work but engage in community work instead, I should respect that. When a man can respect a woman in all aspects, then we can call it equality. — Suhasini Maniratnam, actress

I’ve been raised by parents who have always told me that we are all equal. However, it didn’t take me much time to realise that it was probably only a handful who believed and practised that. I think that equality starts when you start giving respect. For a similar job position, the amount of effort, time and work is the same from all genders, and yet, when it comes to the pay, one is given an upper hand, for the sole reason that he’s the man. I believe that equality will start when this pay gap closes. —Thushara Ann Mathew, Radio Jockey

Each for equal, in my opinion, is giving both women and men, the same opportunities. It’s about not placing hurdles in the way of girls wanting to pursue professions that are seen as male-dominated spaces. Let’s un-stereotype. Why can’t men cry? Why can’t women work? What is the point of marginalising women when society undoubtedly stands to gain when equality prevails? —Shivangni Saha, student, Kodaikanal International School

The idea that fashion is a male-dominated space needs to change and the achievements of a woman shouldn’t be overseen. Equality is getting equal opportunity and resources. The foot-wear industry that I’m a part of, is notably male dominant, with access to resources limited for women. —Nithila, chief designer, The Madras Trunk

A large portion of my work is in the film industry as a singer and live performer. Equality for me translates into feeling valued as much as my male counterparts. This could apply to recording a duet where the male and female singers have significant roles as opposed to guest appearances by either. The way remuneration is structured is a different story altogether. I find these dichotomies, particularly in the entertainment industry. I also run a boutique with my partner, and I find that as an entrepreneur, I feel far more liberated in that space. —Vandana Srinivasan, singer

Equality is treating everyone equal, despite their race, gender, skin colour, language, caste, religion or ethnicity. I want every girl and young cis women and young transwomen to know that their voices matter and it can change the world. —Kalki Subramaniam, poet, writer, gender rights activist

I like this year’s IWD theme #eachforequal as it stresses the need for collective responsibility. As a campaigner for women’s safety and equality, I would have to say the reality of equal opportunity in the world of leadership is still very limited for women. The solution, of course, lies in the collective responsibility of men and women working together for women’s empowerment. If we want to see more women as CEOs and leaders then, such doors need to be opened and there must be intentionality in inviting them to the table of decision-makers. Also, women have their own unconscious biases. We must train our minds to break those moulds. —Kavitha Emmanuel, social activist