German fund for storm water drains

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has kick-started an integrated stormwater drain (ISWD) project at Kovalam Basin using German funds and technology. This comes after civic body signed a loan agreement of 154 million euros (Rs 1,285 crore) with KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau) Development Bank on March 3.

As part of the project, the civic body has identified areas to construct rainwater harvesting systems called eco-block infiltration wells, based on German technology. ‘’The eco-block wells will be the first part of the ISWD network and constructed between Kottivakkam and Uthandi initially. We have identified areas and inspection of these sites is on,’’ said a top Corporation official.

The ISWD project was delayed for several years due to resistance from locals who feared that groundwater recharge will be affected because of drains. However, the civic body came up with a decision to set up infiltration wells for every 60 metres of drain to ensure groundwater recharge.

What is an eco-block?

A 10-feet-deep recharging tank with a capacity of 2,500 litres. It has four filtration levels before water goes to ground. Unlike the conventional RWH structures which are round in shape, the eco-blocks will be square-shaped.

These tanks can last more than 10 years and takes two weeks to get constructed, a Corporation official said

Phases

ISWD construction involves three legs

M1: Areas around Pallikaranai Marshland

M2: Near the South Buckingham Canal

M3: Coastal areas beyond Thiruvanmiyur

what to expect

1 Existing drain networks in the M1 and M2 areas will be demolished and replaced with new ones

2 M3 part between Kotivakkam and Uthandi will cover 52 kilometres and the ISWD network there will be built at a cost of Rs 270 cr

3 The deadline for the 360-km project is set as 24 months