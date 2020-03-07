Home Cities Chennai

Mid-week fiesta!

The party will have a concert by YouTube sensation Rajeev Raja and 11 other artistes. A fashion show and several games have also been planned.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Music, dance, games and food... Gear up to unwind along with your loved ones at the day-long Holi party, Rang De — Friends Ki Holi, hosted by Synerge for Hotel Radha Regent in collaboration with The New Indian Express. “This is the fifth year that we’re hosting Rang De on a huge scale in the city. We’re doing it with Hotel Radha Regent for the fourth year. The theme is friendship,” said Mani Arora of  Synerge. 

The party will have a concert by YouTube sensation Rajeev Raja and 11 other artistes. A fashion show and several games have also been planned. Keeping in mind the fear of coronavirus, the organisers assure that a clean celebration plan has been put in place. “We’ve received calls from concerned customers. The virus does not spread through colours. We’re also planning to hand out sanitisers,” affirmed Arora. Only organic colours will be used. Rang De will be held on March 10 from 9 am. For details, call: 9176000722 or 9003060036
 

