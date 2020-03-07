...Wonder Women

Express News Service

Dear Maduravalli,

I have been blessed to be around so many inspiring women throughout my life. The person who inspires me the most is my cousin sister ‘Maduravalli’ aka Maddy. I think she broke all the stereotypes that women generally go through in a family dynamic. She is 30 plus, single. She made a career from scratch. Went to the US. When the whole world was behind her saying “you need someone in your life to get settled and become stable” she bought a home in Mumbai and proved everyone wrong. The best part is she is just herself. Be it all the tattoos, be it her hair colour or her crazy dance moves. To be different and yet be so confident and comfortable in a world where anything slightly different is not accepted. I look up to her the most. I think she is an amazing woman and she inspires the entire family.

Regards,

Srihari Jagannathan

Dear Mom,

In a stressful world, thank you for showing me the benefits of staying calm. Be it marrying the woman that I love, quitting my job or deciding to move cities, you surprised me with your calm response, every time. When I look at the factors that are helping me face life today, a calm demeanour tops the list. Thank you for the gift.

Love,

Rajith Nair

Dear Jhansi Akka

You were much more than a domestic helper to all of us girls in your care in boarding school in Ketti valley. You were the person we could count on to support us emotionally and push us to do better. We would come to you with silly boyfriend troubles and you would patiently hear us through. You helped us bend a few rules for some harmless fun but became the strict authoritarian when we stretched your patience by sneaking out of school to buy parottas and honey sweets. You always had a kind word to spare and your boundless love enveloped us all. You are among the things I most look forward to revisiting at every school reunion, every year.

Love,

Yokitha

Dear Magie Ma,

I just wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that you’ve always been a great inspiration to me. You’ve always been that one person who I look up to every single time. Whenever I’m down you lift me. You’ve always been that pillar of support to hold me when I wither. Today I feel so happy in celebrating a great friend, a beautiful human being and the amazing mom you are to your kids. Love you so much.

Love always,

Monica

To the iron lady of my universe,

I am blessed to have found my best friend in my mother. You are a soul who showered unconditional love on me and someone with whom I can resonate with my true self. Forever grateful for all the life lessons that you have taught me — to stay strong and hold myself together through positive self-analysis and assessment; pass that onto people when they hit their low point, and heal them with the same love and positivity. You have believed in this and shared it all your life and made me the person I am today. I wish you a Happy Women’s day!

Love,

Vijay Chander

Dear Abhinaya,

It’s always the little things that make your life beautiful. I can strongly say this because she is the queen of little things. Abhinaya is a kind soul who only sees the goodness in people. A smile that can wipe out all my worries like perfectly blended coffee. And of course, I can always turn to her for great advice while making those tough decisions and boatloads of motivation when I need a little pick-me-up. She truly is my best friend and companion for life. I admire her for this.

Regards,

Manobharathi P

Dear Sanjana,

There’s nothing more attractive than a woman’s love, and on a lighter note, there is also nothing more terrifying. She is Sanjana Parthiban — a friend. Because all my life, I have heard tales of women who were great because of the children they gave birth to or the people they married. I choose to rewrite the stars and write about the girl who rewrote mine. She’s been there through the hard times and has always found ways to make me laugh. I would be lost without her.

Regards,

Ashwath Sezhian

Inputs by Anushree Madhavan, Kannalmozhi Kabilan, Shwetha Surendran and Roshne Balasubramanian