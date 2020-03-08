1 held for stabbing food delivery boy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a 29-year old man for allegedly stabbing a youngster. The accused has been identified as K Rajesh (29) of Saiva Muthiah street in Royapettah. The victim, Sukumar, who worked as a food delivery boy, was apparently in a relationship with Rajesh’s relative, and was warned by the latter to stay away. “During the wee hours of Wednesday, when Sukumar was returning from work, a four-member gang attacked him. Rajesh allegedly stabbed him with a knife,” police said. Sukumar was rushed to the hospital. Rajesh was later remanded.