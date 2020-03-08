Rowdy wants cops to nab rivals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CD Mani, a history-sheeter, has lodged an online complaint with the city police seeking action against his rivals who allegedly hurled country-made bomb at his vehicle at Teynampet recently. Incidently, this is the second complaint filed in connection with the incident. On Friday, an advocate in Madras High Court, Thangaraj, lodged a formal complaint in the same case.

Four days ago, eight men on four motorbikes followed the SUV in which Mani and his friend Balaji were travelling after appearing in a court at George Town in connection with a criminal case. “The men followed them from the court and devised a plan to corner the vehicle near Teynampet,” said a police officer.

As the vehicle crossed the Gemini flyover, a bike came closer and the pillion rider stood up and hurled a country-made bomb targeting the car. However, the passengers of the car had a miraculous escape.

One Mahesh (20), a college student, has been remanded in connection with the incident while a 17-year-old co-offender was sent to the observation home.Police said Mahesh was riding the bike while the juvenile hurled the bomb.