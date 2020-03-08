Women steal auto driver’s phone

CHENNAI: Four women allegedly robbed a mobile phone from an autorickshaw driver at Gopalapuram on Friday. Police have arrested one of them. “On Friday, four women hired the autorickshaw and from the back seat they threatened the driver and robbed his phone before fleeing,” a police officer said. ENS
