Home Cities Chennai

23-year-old man dies as bike rams barricade, plunges onto railway tracks in Chennai

While the police said they were drunk and were not wearing a helmet, the plunge could have been facilitated by the lack of the sidewall on the bridge, where the accident took place.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

The spot where the motorists fell during wee hours of Sunday. Metal barricades did little to prevent the mishap.

The spot where the motorists fell during wee hours of Sunday. Metal barricades did little to prevent the mishap. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man died and his friend suffered injuries when their bike hit a metal barricade on bridge and plunged into the railway tracks 70 feet below near the Basin Bridge railway station early on Sunday.

While the police said they were drunk and were not wearing a helmet, the plunge could have been facilitated by the lack of the sidewall on the bridge, where the accident took place.

The accident happened around 4:30 am when Livingston Daniel, a resident of Rajamangalam, who was riding the bike with Karthi (23), a resident of Old Washermanpet, on the pillion, was heading towards the railway bridge.

As he approached a sharp curve, Daniel lost control and hit the temporary metal barricade on the side before his bike fell onto the railway tracks below.

Daniel suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot, while Karthi sustained leg injuries and was admitted to a nearby private hospital. Their sports bike was damaged beyond recognition. The bridge had only temporary metal barricades on one side as the original side wall was demolished recently to construct a new one. While the bridge is maintained by the highways department, the side walls above the railway tracks are maintained by the Railways.

‘’Youth nowadays go for parties late in the night and ride their vehicles back home in an inebriated condition. We put a lot of check-posts to nab such people, but accidents still happen,’’ said a police official involved with the investigation. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai accidents Chennai
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp