Celebrating women, over bowls of biryani

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Besides their love for biryani, the women gathered at Dindigul Thalapakatti’s Shanthi Colony outlet on Saturday had one thing in common — a great story to tell.

Of strife and hardship, of achievements and accomplishments, of breaking the mould and making a mark.

It is these stories that Deepika Nagasamy, director of Dindigul Thalapakatti Hotels, wanted to bring to the rest of the world.

What better way than with the third edition of their Superwoman Awards, a mark of acknowledgment and appreciation inspired by Kannamal — the founder’s wife whose recipe still has thousands flocking to the restaurant daily.

At the very personal event, one that included the family members of the awarders and awardees, we got to hear the stories of Archana Stalin, who picked up the cause of organic farming and continues to remind everyone who gives her the ‘woman farmer’ tag that nearly 80 per cent of the country’s farmers are women.

There was equestrian Tiyasha Vathul, who holds the Junior National Champion title, Anannya, the woman behind Inner Goddess and Big Sister Program, and playback singer Roshini, among several others.

Martial artist and actor Rithika Singh was the chief guest of the day, and aptly so. On account of Women’s Day, she advocated the cause of martial arts for every woman and young girl.

She even gave a sneak-peek into Looking Fierce 101 and had all the awardees follow enthusiastically. On her part, Deepika was glad with the kind of participation they witnessed in the third edition of this awards event, and was happy bringing the stories of these women to the front.

This is her way of giving them a Happy Women’s Day.