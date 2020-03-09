Home Cities Chennai

Celebrating women, over bowls of biryani

It is these stories that Deepika Nagasamy, director of Dindigul Thalapakatti Hotels, wanted to bring to the rest of the world.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Actor and martial artist Rithika Singh

Actor and martial artist Rithika Singh (centre) was the chief guest. (Photo | Pooja Shruthy M, EPS)

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Besides their love for biryani, the women gathered at Dindigul Thalapakatti’s Shanthi Colony outlet on Saturday had one thing in common — a great story to tell.

Of strife and hardship, of achievements and accomplishments, of breaking the mould and making a mark.

It is these stories that Deepika Nagasamy, director of Dindigul Thalapakatti Hotels, wanted to bring to the rest of the world.

What better way than with the third edition of their Superwoman Awards, a mark of acknowledgment and appreciation inspired by Kannamal — the founder’s wife whose recipe still has thousands flocking to the restaurant daily. 

At the very personal event, one that included the family members of the awarders and awardees, we got to hear the stories of Archana Stalin, who picked up the cause of organic farming and continues to remind everyone who gives her the ‘woman farmer’ tag that nearly 80 per cent of the country’s farmers are women.

There was equestrian Tiyasha Vathul, who holds the Junior National Champion title, Anannya, the woman behind Inner Goddess and Big Sister Program, and playback singer Roshini, among several others. 

Martial artist and actor Rithika Singh was the chief guest of the day, and aptly so. On account of Women’s Day, she advocated the cause of martial arts for every woman and young girl.

She even gave a sneak-peek into Looking Fierce 101 and had all the awardees follow enthusiastically. On her part, Deepika was glad with the kind of participation they witnessed in the third edition of this awards event, and was happy bringing the stories of these women to the front.

This is her way of giving them a Happy Women’s Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Women's Day Women's Day IWD chennai Biryani
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp