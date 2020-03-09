'Chakravyuh' in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are someone who grew up hearing stories from the epic Mahabharata, the narrative of the strategic chakravyuh (on the 13th day of the Kurukshetra battle) — where Abhimanyu attains martyrdom — is something that you might be familiar with.

While the way of the warrior, his grit and valour have been topics of discussions for ages, and multiple artistic retellings of the episode have grabbed the audience’s interest for decades, theatre director Atul Satya Koushik’s offering Chakravyuh goes beyond the conventional storyboard.

After five years since its premiere, and over 90 shows in 25 cities, the play, produced by The Films and Theatre Society, will be staged in Chennai for the first time on Friday.

Organised by the Chennai chapter of Gandhi Peace Award winner ‘Friends of Tribals Society’ — part of Ekal Abhiyan, the Hindi drama, apart from being an exploration of the episode, the play will also decode the myths, ideologies and convictions related to the chakravyuh.

“Since its inception, the play has received extremely good reviews. We have so far staged it in places like Guwahati, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Owing to its popularity, we have now decided to bring it to Chennai,” says Mahendra Mohta, president, Friends of Tribals Society - Chennai chapter.

Known for other productions like Arjun ka Beta and Draupadi, Atul’s magnum opus Chakravyuh is an attempt to reinterpret the episode and convey a universal message.

“To me, it was important to do something new, something beyond the conventional. So, when I started writing the script, I had a challenge in my hand. But, as it turned out, it was exactly what I was looking for,” recounts Atul.

The story focuses on the multiple layers of the chakravyuh and uses it as an allegory. “Everyone, in one way or the other, is stuck in a kind of chakravyuh.

"When one comes out of it, that’s when they become one with the universe and in essence, meet the end of their earthly existence,” says the director, whose production has also been staged at the Parliament House.

While the 110-minute play has been praised for offering several breathtaking moments and visual spectacles, having Nitish Bharadwaj of BR Chopra’s 1988 TV series Mahabharata reprise the role of Krishna, has made the play all the more special. Chakravyuh marks the comeback of Nitish as Krishna after 25 years.

“After staging the play in venues across the country and the globe, and performing in front of thousands of audience, we are quite excited to come to Chennai,” says Atul, adding that the play will work as a bridge between the history and the present, connecting them with the perennial dilemma of karma and dharma.

‘Chakravyuh’ will be staged on March 13 at 6.30 pm, Music Academy. For details, call: 9380308000, 9840975545, 9840810519