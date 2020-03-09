Chennai's Mylapore gets a new mart

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Thursday morning, women clad in their fineries were eagerly waiting at a shop on East Mada Street in Mylapore.

The shop, Sevamart, will house products made by them, using skills learned at Sevalaya. The shop was inaugurated by MLA Dr Nataraj and MD of Tapams Advanced Management and Industries, Dr P Meganadan, in the presence of founder and MD of Sevalaya, V Muralidharan.

This is the second Sevamart shop by Sevalaya, which conducts several vocational training courses for the needy and helps them earn a livelihood.

From statues of deities and clay pots to candles, soaps and hadmade cloth bags, one can find everything here. All items are eco-friendly.

“We realised that people who come for the vocational activities make a lot of fine and interesting products. They make beautiful cloth bags with intricate work. Even their pottery work is exquisite. Instead of wasting their talent, we decided to come up with these stores. We are sourcing all our products from our own institutes. We buy it from them, sell it to the public and put the money back to run the NGO,” said Muralidharan. These items can also be bought on Sevalaya’s website.