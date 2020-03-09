Home Cities Chennai

Firm told to pay Rs 18,000 to Chennai man over returned product

According to Ponnusamy, he made the purchase of Rs 13,095 from the showroom in T Nagar and made payments of Rs 8,095 through EMIs.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:16 AM

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum has directed Eureka Forbes to provide a compensation of Rs 18,095 to a man for failing to reimburse for a product that was returned.

KM Ponnusamy of Madipakkam purchased a vacuum cleaner in 2015 but was unable to use it and returned it in two months as per policy, however, the company failed to return the money as promised.

He claimed that the vacuum cleaner could not be used due to a multiple of reasons and on being informed, the staff took back the product.

With no refund, Ponnusamy sent a legal notice. He also filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) seeking a compensation of Rs 70,000.

The forum directed Eureka Forbes to refund Rs 8,095 and pay a sum of Rs 5,000 towards compensation with cost of Rs 5,000.

