Home Cities Chennai

Women's Day special: Wake up, walk, stay fit in this Chennai walkathon

We all need the ‘me time’ to not only analyse and rediscover ourselves but also give rest to the body,” said Radhika Sarathkumar. 

Published: 09th March 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Around 500 people participated in the walkathon

Around 500 people participated in the walkathon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A late Saturday night was not an excuse for fitness enthusiasts to miss out Wake-up & Walk, a walkathon by the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the All Ladies League, organised at the Anna University campus.

At 5 am, the sports ground was packed with men and women grooving to a Zumba session.

The venue had hydration points and snack bars that served organic honey, sandwiches, smoothies, and breakfast. Around 500 people participated in three categories. 

“Walking is the most basic activity one can do. We organised this to spread awareness on this healthy and pocket-friendly workout. We’re thrilled by the response. The funds will be used to sponsor a group of students with disabilities from the Headway Foundation. Visually-impaired people have also participated. Decathlon, our sports partner, and Spark, our fitness partner, have been supportive,” said Sakina Ansari, All Ladies League, Tamil Nadu Chapter chair. 

The event was flagged off by Radhika Sarathkumar, actor; Priya Selvaraj, gynaecologist; Vivek Karunakaran, designer; Vignesh Hariharan, kettlebell championship; Neerja Malik, motivational speaker and ambassador of Tamil Nadu Chapter; and Dr Kannan Pugazhendhi, sports physician. All of them stressed on the importance of exercise, maintaining healthy habits and the importance of walking. “As women, we need to give importance to our physical and mental health.

We all need the ‘me time’ to not only analyse and rediscover ourselves but also give rest to the body,” said Radhika Sarathkumar. 

A signboard bearing directions was placed at different points inside the campus for walkers to stay on track.

All participants were given certificates and goodie bags. First-timers went home with a motivation to make this fitness regime a routine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai marathon womens day international womens day
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp