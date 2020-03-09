Women's Day special: Wake up, walk, stay fit in this Chennai walkathon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A late Saturday night was not an excuse for fitness enthusiasts to miss out Wake-up & Walk, a walkathon by the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the All Ladies League, organised at the Anna University campus.

At 5 am, the sports ground was packed with men and women grooving to a Zumba session.

The venue had hydration points and snack bars that served organic honey, sandwiches, smoothies, and breakfast. Around 500 people participated in three categories.

“Walking is the most basic activity one can do. We organised this to spread awareness on this healthy and pocket-friendly workout. We’re thrilled by the response. The funds will be used to sponsor a group of students with disabilities from the Headway Foundation. Visually-impaired people have also participated. Decathlon, our sports partner, and Spark, our fitness partner, have been supportive,” said Sakina Ansari, All Ladies League, Tamil Nadu Chapter chair.

The event was flagged off by Radhika Sarathkumar, actor; Priya Selvaraj, gynaecologist; Vivek Karunakaran, designer; Vignesh Hariharan, kettlebell championship; Neerja Malik, motivational speaker and ambassador of Tamil Nadu Chapter; and Dr Kannan Pugazhendhi, sports physician. All of them stressed on the importance of exercise, maintaining healthy habits and the importance of walking. “As women, we need to give importance to our physical and mental health.

We all need the ‘me time’ to not only analyse and rediscover ourselves but also give rest to the body,” said Radhika Sarathkumar.

A signboard bearing directions was placed at different points inside the campus for walkers to stay on track.

All participants were given certificates and goodie bags. First-timers went home with a motivation to make this fitness regime a routine.