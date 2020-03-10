Home Cities Chennai

A burning issue  

Heaps of garbage burn in dumpyards, vacant lands and quarries in city’s suburbs; civic officials promise immediate action 

Garbage being burned at Karanai Puducherry Ashwin Prasath

By Madhumitha Vishwanath 
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Garbage menace has been an unending struggle for the city’s residents. In areas that have been made bin-free by Corporation, the waste is often strewn in the corners of the roads. In other areas, the bins overflow, stinking up the locality. Another problem that is often brushed under the carpet is the constant burning of heaps of garbage in Chennai’s suburbs, which has now become more than just a civic issue for residents. 

This has led to an increase in air pollution and contamination of waterbodies at Urapakkam, Chitalapakkam, Tirusulam and Peerkankarai. Residents continue to suffer due to officials’ inaction despite repeated complaints. At Karanai Puducherry in Urapakkam, garbage dumped by panchayat along the main road is frequently set on fire by unknown persons. As this has been going on for six months, residents and  those employed in hotels nearby have developed respiratory problems.

“There is a school 500 metres from this spot. Karanai Puducherry lake is less than 200 metres away from this dumpyard. More than 5,000 people cross this main road daily. Many shopkeepers near this spot have developed severe dust allergy. Why have a dumpyard so close to the main locality?” asked SK Illavarasan, a resident. There is also a government community hall nearby. Residents said that due to lack of maintenance, this was closed a year ago. But now as a dumpyard is set up at the same location, this hall will be rendered useless even if reopened, residents said.

Similarly, in one of the abandoned quarries at Tirusulam, located near Pallavaram, locals alleged that panchayat officials were dumping garbage here and burning it too. When Express visited the spot, around four companies were taking water from here through pipes for making ice.  “This is extremely unhygienic. Most people who work here have migrated from other parts of the country and are unaware of the consequences,” said David Manohar, a civic activist of Arappor Iyakkam.

Not far from this spot, near Perungalathur bus terminus along Peerkankaranai lake, mounds of garbage is often set on fire, locals complained. Smoke pollutes air and garbage leach enters the lake. In another case, inside Chitalapakkam panchayat’s graveyard, huge heaps of waste continue to be burnt daily even after National Green Tribunal ordered an inquiry into the issue. Responding to Urapakkam issue, panchayat officials said that once funds are disbursed a proper shed will be built which will lessen the stench. They also said around Rs 5,000 is spent every time to douse the fire. Those who dump garbage illegally will be caught soon, they assured. After Express got in touch with officials, the garbage near the community hall in Urapakkam was cleaned using earth movers by panchayat officials on Saturday.
 

