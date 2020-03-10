Preparations on war footing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons who showed flu symptoms tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. One was the wife of a 45-year-old Kancheepuram man who tested positive for COVID - 19 on Saturday. Another suspect was a 15-year-old boy who returned from the US. Meanwhile, the minister said the 45-year-old man has shown improvement and for the last two days he did not have fever. “So far 70 samples were tested, among them 61 were negative for COVID-19. Eight samples are under process,” Vijayabaskar said.

So far 1,22,318 passengers were screened at the airports in the State and among them 1,088 are under home surveillance. Two patients, including one positive case, are at hospital isolation. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, “The visas are cancelled for five countries — China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan. So we are appealing people to return and have passed on the message through hotels.” Meanwhile, the health minister said that the chief minister had instructed to procure additional safety gears for the screening staff at the airport.

The CM has also instructed to stock more than sufficient medicines. “The chief minister has also given instruction to set up fully equipped isolation facility at the outskirts of Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai in war footing.” On complaints about improper screening facility at Chennai airport, the minister said, “The government will add additional counters in the coming days. Also, some passengers are getting irritated to stand in queues at the airport for screening and filling the forms. People should understand that it is only for the wellbeing of the people and they should cooperate with the Health department.”

‘Action against rumour mongers’ Police complaints will be lodged against those spreading rumours and false information, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar warned on Monday. Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the minister appealed to public to rely only on authentic information from the government.

Govt will form team to certify isolation wards

Government will form a team to certify isolation wards for coronavirus infection at private hospitals. The team will certify the hospitals after checking whether they have followed all standards and requirements

2 contacts placed under quarantine

The Health department traced two people in Tamil Nadu who were in contact with the persons who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala. According to a senior Health department official, “Currently, they are kept under home quarantine in Kancheepuram district. They will be sent back to Kerala after we get test result.”