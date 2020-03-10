Vision 20/20 for women

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the world of optometry, 2020 is a significant number — doctors aim for 20/20 vision for their patients, which would mean that the latter can see clearly at 20 feet (or 6 metres) what an adult with normal vision can at 20 feet. In the year 2020, Rajan Eye Care Hospital that has pioneered several initiatives in the area of free and accessible eye care interventions has decided to do just a little more for the womenfolk.

Launching Women Vision 2020 on the occasion of Women’s Day, on Saturday, the hospital is taking its sophisticated facilities to women in need, especially in the rural regions. Through the project, it aims to provide comprehensive eye care (free) for all women above 40 years of age, screening for 50,000 schoolgirls in Chennai’s outskirts for various eye problems, privilege cards for members of the Working Women Foundation, and policewomen, to ensure they get free eye treatment, and more focus in their eye care programme for the tribal women of Yelagiri, Yercaud and Pulicat.

At the event organised to put forth this ambitious project, the hospital’s chairman and medical director Dr Mohan Rajan and associate director Dr Sujatha Mohan talked about the several programmes they are spearheading to ensure that their service reaches those in need. They also acknowledged and appreciated the work of their women, who form 70 per cent of their employee base.

Singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripada, chief guest of the day, appreciated the work this institution has managed to do over the years, recounting the fact that it was here that her mother recovered her eyesight through the LASIK procedure. Going a step further, she called for the people of medicine gathered in the room to catch them young and seed the ideas of equality among their sons and daughters. She advocated for a healthy and open households that encouraged the children to reach out to the parents in times of sexual abuse, as much as they would with a scrapped knee. She also emphasised on the need for equity, much more than equality, in a country like ours.