30 special beds set up at corpn hospital in Tondiarpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Corporation has set up 30 special beds in its only communicable diseases hospital in Tondiarpet to admit people with severe respiratory difficulties including non-stop sneezing and cough. “The hospital is well equipped and during an emergency, we would facilitate transfer of patients to the General Hospital at Central,” said an officer.

Apart from this, the hospital has stock of 3,000 face masks and around 500 bottles of hand sanitisers. As the Government Stanley Hospital is about 15 km from the exterior areas of north Chennai like Tiruvottriyur, Ennore, Minjur and beyond, the Corporation’s CDH acts as a transit point before the patients get transferred. “The public health centres do not have any wards and thus we prepared the CDH in advance,” the officer said.

Apart from this, health advisory posters have been issued to all 15 zones and the zonal officers advised to paste them on the display board in their offices and nearby corporation schools. In case of emergency, people can contact the 24/7 control room at helpline number 104 or 044-29510400 or 9444340496.