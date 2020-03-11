Home Cities Chennai

‘8 samples tested negative, no new COVID-19 cases in TN’

Health Minister tweets that stringent screening will continue in the State; Health department officials say two contacts of Kerala patient have tested negative

Published: 11th March 2020 06:42 AM

Phone, coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak speaks on the phone at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Test results of eight people, including the family and close contacts of a 45-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19, has returned negative.Health Minister C Vijayabaskar tweeted on Tuesday, “Let me share a good news, 8 samples that were in process for #COVID-19 is negative. This includes 7 samples of close contacts of the pt @ RGGH. This confirms there are no new cases in TN. Stringent screening continues.”

The minister also tweeted that the 15-year-old boy who arrived from the US and tested negative was discharged from hospital and will be under the surveillance of health department. Also, the COVID-19 patient is recovering well and clinically stable. Swab test will be repeated to reassure his recovery, he tweeted. Earlier speaking at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital after inaugurating various facilities including house surgeon resident quarters, the minister said that the government was taking all measures to stop the spread of the virus and hence, people need not panic.

“Mask is not needed for everyone. Only, washing hands with soap and water which is sufficient,” he said.
Meanwhile, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said, “Till date, 1,40,064 passengers have been screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore airports. Among them 1,225 are under home quarantine for 28 days and five under hospital quarantine.” “Till now 74 samples have been taken from passengers, and 70 are processed and 69 were negative. Four are under process and one sample tested positive,” the bulletin added.

Relief for TN contacts
Health officials said test results of two people, who had close contact with positive cases from Kerala and were traced in TN, have tested negative on Tuesday

