Arrest helps crack mystery of pregnant woman murder

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an auto driver in Pallikarani on Monday night. Preliminary investigation has revealed that two of the accused also killed a pregnant woman three months ago.

The unexpected twist in the murder case has left the police shocked. Xavier Arul (50), his son Michael Vijay (19) and friend Amal Raj (42) have been arrested for murdering auto driver Henry. “All three of them were drinking with Henry on Monday night, when they demanded he give his gold chain. When Henry refused, they hacked him and dumped the body in a lake at Sithalapakkam,” said a policeman.

While interrogating the trio, the cops found out that the father-son duo had also murdered a pregnant woman. “Sabana (23) was working in a textile showroom and Michael was believed to be in a relationship with her. Three months ago, doctors confirmed that Sabana was pregnant, and she asked Michael to marry her,” said the official. “Irked by the demand, Michael and Xavier killed her. Her body was also dumped in the same lake in Sithalapakkam.” The trio has been remanded in judicial custody.