By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man has been arrested by the police under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused has been identified as M Ravi, an auto driver. “On Monday, he

sexually assaulted his 10-year-old neighbour when she was playing near her house. The girl immediately raised an alarm and Ravi managed to escape,” said a police officer.

The victim narrated the incident to her mother who lodged a complaint with the police. He has been remanded in judicial custody.