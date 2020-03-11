Home Cities Chennai

Binge drinking can lead to severe alcoholic hepatitis 

Binge drinking is the practice of consuming large quantities of alcohol in a  short span of time — usually five or more drinks for a man, or four or more drinks for a woman.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Harikumar R Nair
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Binge drinking is the practice of consuming large quantities of alcohol in a  short span of time — usually five or more drinks for a man, or four or more drinks for a woman. A large proportion of youngsters are binge-drinkers; as age progresses this tendency reduces. 

When large amounts of alcohol is consumed in a short span, it can result in alcoholic hepatitis in the liver. It will require emergency hospitalisation. There is more than 50 per cent death rate. Other organs like heart, lungs and brain can also get affected. 

The heart may develop rhythm abnormalities (Holiday heart syndrome), blood pressure shoots up making the person prone to heart attack; brain bleed along with withdrawal seizures is possible. The lungs might develop aspiration pneumonia which means an inebriated person who is half-awake may cough up food and digestive juices through food pipe and into the lungs, inducing pneumonia.

Each millilitre of alcohol is harmful to the organs. Once alcohol enters our body, it views it as a toxic molecule. Since ethanol (ethyl alcohol) is not usually used by the body, the body will try to expel it. A step by step destruction of alcohol molecule happens and a lot of this process in fact happens in liver. When large amounts of alcohol is ingested, the destruction process saturates and the liver can no longer handle the alcohol. High levels of ethyl alcohol circulates in the blood stream making it dangerous for other organs. There is no cure for alcoholic hepatitis but the treatment will aim to reduce symptoms and stop the progression of the disease. Stopping the consumption of alcohol is the best treatment. Scarring of the liver is permanent but it can repair some of the damage. 

Dietary changes
Vitamin supplements or a diet plan may help correct the balance of nutrients in the body if a person has malnourishment after regular alcohol consumption.

Liver transplant
In severe cases, a liver transplant may be the only chance for survival. However, the process of finding a donor can be long and complicated.The best hope for recovery is to be aware of the possible signs and symptoms and to reduce, manage or stop alcohol consumption before the condition progresses.

The writer is senior consultant hepatologist and liver transplant physician, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp