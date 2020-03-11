Bomb attack on moving car in Anna Salai: Four arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the recent petrol bomb attack on a car on the busy Anna Salai, city police officials have launched a crackdown on those with a criminal history. The March 3 incident is said to be the fallout of a gang rivalry, and those targeted are suspected to be infamous criminals Kakkathoppu Balaji and CD Mani.

On Tuesday the police arrested Ezhil (34) from Pulianthope, Praveen Kumar (22) from Ennore, Ramesh (20) and Mani (22) from Washermenpet. Ezhil is suspected to be a close aide of notorious gangster Arcot Suresh. Police suspect one Senthil to be the mastermind behind the attack. He is still absconding. Three of these men are alleged to be involved in over 30 snatching cases.