Chennai Corporation does its bit to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With COVID-19 scare gaining momentum, the City Corporation is doing its bit to prevent its spread. Officials have asked commercial establishments like malls and theatres to sensitise premises every three hours.

“We have initiated surface cleaning in community halls, railway stations and bus stops. Disinfectant in defined proportions as mentioned by Health Department is being used,” said an official. He added that a public service advertisement on COVID-19 and its preventive measures will be screened in all theatres.

“We are following up people with a travel history to countries that reported large number of cases. Totally, 1,294 people have been identified and our staff is talking and ensuring they remain indoors for 28 days,” he added.