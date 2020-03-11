Home Cities Chennai

Global ocean covered Earth years ago

The researchers took advantage of a quirk of hydrothermal chemistry to suggest that the surface of Earth was likely covered by a global ocean 3.2 billion years ago.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Early Earth, home to some of our planet’s first lifeforms, may have been a real-life ‘waterworld’ without a continent in sight — a discovery that can help scientists to better understand how and where single-cell organisms first emerged on Earth.

The researchers took advantage of a quirk of hydrothermal chemistry to suggest that the surface of Earth was likely covered by a global ocean 3.2 billion years ago. “The history of life on Earth tracks available niches. If you’ve got a waterworld, a world covered by ocean, then dry niches are just not going to be available,” said Boswell Wing, an associate professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Lead author Benjamin Johnson and Wing analysed a geologic site called the Panorama district located deep in Northwestern Australia’s outback. It’s also the resting spot for a 3.2 billion-year-old chunk of ocean crust that’s been turned on its side. The team looked, in particular, for two different isotopes of oxygen trapped in stone: a slightly heavier atom called Oxygen-18 and a lighter one called Oxygen-16. The duo discovered that the ratio of those two isotopes of oxygen may have been a bit off in seawater 3.2 billion years ago — with just a smidge more Oxygen-18 atoms than you’d see today.

He explained that today’s landmasses are covered by clay-rich soils that disproportionately take up heavier oxygen isotopes from the water — like mineral vacuums for Oxygen-18. The team theorised that the most likely explanation for that excess Oxygen-18 in the ancient oceans was that there simply weren’t any soil-rich continents around to suck the isotopes up. That doesn’t mean, however, that there weren’t any spots of dry land around.

Going deeper into the debate 
The study appeared in the journal, Nature Geoscience. It also feeds into an ongoing debate over what ancient Earth may have looked like: Was the planet much hotter than it is today? “We thought that trying something different might be a good idea,” said Johnson.
 

