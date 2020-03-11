Govt taking efforts to distribute antiseptic soaps in schools: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as students have been advised to wash hands often to prevent spread of COVID-19, the government is unsure if it has the capacity to distribute antiseptic soaps to all schools. Speaking on the sidelines of event organised by CII here on Tuesday, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said he could not say that it would be possible to distribute soaps to schools. However, he added they were trying for the same.

He added he would meet various stakeholders to check feasibility of distributing soaps. “The Parents Teachers Association is also looking into it to see if they can arrange for it,” he said.He added senior ministers and heads of various departments met to discuss strategies to combat COVID-19. Health and Family Welfare Department officials would be visiting schools to create awareness.

He said the government has asked schools to stop using Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System and switch to manual attendance. The government has not considered closing down any school yet.

Thermal screening at hotels, restaurants

Chennai: Several hotels and restaurants in the city have begun using thermal scanners for guests and employees, in a bid to prevent COVID-19 infection. Sanitisers are also being provided at entry points. In another instance, a five-star hotel in the city has equipped their security staff with non-contact infrared thermometer and has instructed them to screen body temperature. The security, after conforming that the visitor does not have fever, squeezes sanitiser into their hands and asks them to use it as a form of precaution