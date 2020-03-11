Home Cities Chennai

More than a stretch for a healthy heart

Yoga offers one of the best preventive mechanisms when it comes to lifestyles diseases.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahabir Singh Rawat
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga offers one of the best preventive mechanisms when it comes to lifestyles diseases. Daily practice of a few asanas and breathing exercises can go a long way in maintaining the health of your heart and preventing cardiac problems.

Yoga has a combination of asanas and breathing techniques that have a positive effect on the respiratory system and the heart. Regular practice helps in improving lung capacity and heart rate, lower cholesterol levels, and better blood circulation. The following poses, when practiced in sequence, can rejuvenate your heart:

 Vrikshasana 
Stand erect and let your arms hang to the side. Bend the right knee and place your right foot on the left thigh. Ensure that the sole of your right foot is placed flat against the thigh. Balance yourself, inhale, and raise both the arms over the head, bringing them together in the ‘namaste’ mudra. Focus your attention on a distant object to help maintain the balance. Make sure your spine is erect. Inhale deeply, and with every exhalation, release the tension in your body. Gently lower your hands and release your right leg. Now repeat the same pose on the other side. This pose helps develop a firm posture and opens up your heart.

Hasta Utthanasana
Stand straight. Keep the feet together and hands in front of the thigh. While inhaling raise the arm over the head, and bend backward from the upper back. Keep the legs and arms straight and look up. This practice stretches the arms, chest, and abdomen and improves cardio-respiratory function.

 Bhujangasana
Lie down on your stomach with your hands to the side, and make sure that your toes touch one another. Gently move your hands towards the front until they are at shoulder level. Turn your palms down and place them on the floor. Gently raise your trunk and head. Ensure that your arms are bent at the elbows at this point. Tilt your neck back while making sure that your shoulder is firm. Press your feet, thighs and hips to the floor. Stay in the position for about 15 to 20 seconds. To release, bring your hands back to the side and place your head on the ground.

Make sure you practice these poses under the supervision of a trained yoga instructor till you master them. The author is senior yoga teacher, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp