Online campaign against Marina loop road project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Environmentalists and bird watchers have launched an online campaign against the Marina loop road project, which proposes a road connection from Marina to Besanth Nagar traversing the Adyar estuary at Broken Bridge.

Mooted by Madras Naturalists Society (MNS), the petition addressed to Corporation Commissioner highlighted the extent of ‘irreversible environment damage’ the project would cause to the Adyar estuary. It says the estuary is demarcated as a bird sanctuary by forest department.

Noise arising during construction itself will drive the birds away and cause an ecological imbalance to the estuary and fish population. It also says light and noise pollution, which are likely to increase with increased traffic in the stretch from Srinivasapuram to Urur Olcott Kuppam, will also affect the behaviour and distribution of song-birds and insects.

“Birds that use song and calls to communicate will be drowned out and confused by noise pollution. Insects, birds and animals that are nocturnally active will be disturbed by light pollution.”