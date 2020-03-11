Stands at Chepauk to reopen

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly nine years, three stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, is likely be re-opened after the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority recommended to the State to give clearance for hosting IPL matches.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Cricket Association entered into a new lease agreement with the State for a period of 21 years after the initial lease one got over in 2015. Sources told Express that the stadium is likely to host seven IPL matches this year.

The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues except for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012. As per the new lease agreement, TNCA will pay five per cent of gross audited annual income or Rs 3 crore per annum, whichever is higher and the minimum amount of Rs 3 crore will be increased by 10 per cent every three years.