Steep fall in chicken and egg prices

CHENNAI: Amid fears of COVID-19 and bird flu, chicken prices have fallen drastically. However, a statement from Information and Public Relations department said no cases of bird flu has been identified in TN yet.

The government said that measures are being taken to ensure no eggs or chicken stock from Kerala enters TN. Though chicken prices in retail market differed in places, they remained low. On Sunday, one kg of chicken was sold between Rs 80-120, as compared to Rs 180-200. The prices of eggs have fallen too.



“Until last month, one egg was sold at Rs 4.50. Now, it has become Rs 3.30,” said Ashok Kishan of National Egg Coordination Committee. According to industry players, jobs of more than two crore people have been impacted.