Home Cities Chennai

The ‘ensens’ of smelling good

A mere few words into this sentence and I’m already guilty of sniffing my wrists more than once.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ensens is spearheaded by Shrey Paun and Varsha Namra Paun  R Satish Babu

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mere few words into this sentence and I’m already guilty of sniffing my wrists more than once. It smells sweet; a tinge of vanilla followed by a subtle hint of peach and a musky undertone. It’s the remnants of the spritz from a perfume titled ‘Maliblu’, it’s one in the inaugural line from Ensens — a vivacious young city-based perfumery spearheaded by perfumer Shrey Paun, and his sister-in-law, Varsha Namra Paun. 

Walking into the duo’s home base, on first glance, Shrey’s little perfume lab looks deceptively empty with its long desk, bare white walls and brown cupboards. But a few more steps in, and you see the bottles — rows and rows of them. There are solvents, mixers, concentrates, beakers, droppers, perfume strips and then a few more. It’s how one would imagine a mad scientist’s workspace would look like, except, in this case, it belongs to a centred 26-year-old with a sweet smile. 

An architect by profession, Shrey Paun’s journey progressed from working on healthier architecture in Auroville to becoming a professional perfumer in a span of a few years. Joined in the new venture by his sister-in-law, Varsha, she manages the business, while he tinkers around experimenting in his little lab of beautiful smells. “I absolutely need to feel inspired to create a new scent. I was in Bali recently and the whole atmosphere — the beach, the sand, the blue skies, the coconuts — that’s the inspiration behind ‘Maliblu’,” explains Shrey. But although a perfume might be one other beauty item to some, to Shrey and Varsha it’s about creating a situational experience. And hence the idea of creating customised, do-it-yourself perfumes based on personalities was born. 

Stepping to the work-slab, I decided to give it a whirl myself. Shrey starts with a few generic questions such as — Are you an extrovert or an introvert? And moves on to much harder ones such as — Mountains or the beach? I’m sorry, what can I say? I’m indecisive. Once he notes a few answers down, we look to the universal perfume pyramid of top notes, middle notes and base notes, as he offers a few scent suggestions based on the traits. For my self-described ambitious and social personality, I settle on Vanilla Burst and White Musk for a deep base note, Rose, Tropical Waters, and Vanilla Berry for my heart note, and Fresh Marine, and Orange oil for my top note. To this playful medley, Shrey adds a drop of what he calls ‘Amber Max’, also possibly my favourite concentrate in the mix.

In the half-an-hour that it took to arrive at this assortment, I sniffed almost all the bottles on the work table, from the smoky Egyptian Musk to the cinnamon-y Oriental Spice, and the quintessential Chennai classic, Jasmine. The most peculiar of them all is the ‘Civet Animalic’, which in Shrey’s words, “smells like pee.” Well, the concentrate is made from the Civet cat’s urine, so he’s not wrong there. Shrey admits that despite using alcohol and synthetic chemicals in his perfumes, the dosages are incredibly safe and aimed at making the product long-lasting and consistent in quality. With new fragrances and projects such as a subscription box in the works, Shrey and Varsha look geared to take on 2020 head-on. While I, the latest perfumer, albeit for just a day, patiently wait for my scent to mature in the next seven days, I fill the time today with one more sniff of my wrist. For more details about Ensens, visit @ensensbyshrey on Instagram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp