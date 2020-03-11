Three men carjacked at gunpoint in public view

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a bike-borne duo threatened car owners with a gun and stole the vehicle in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd in Sriperumbudur on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in front of the Road Transport Office. “Three men arrived in a car for vehicle registration. Their vehicle was blocked by this bike-borne duo. While one of the suspects pulled out a machete, the other had a gun.

They threatened the car passengers to leave the vehicle and flee,” said a policeman. “They did as told and the duo escaped with the car.” The incident happened in front of a huge crowd. Police suspect the vehicle was chosen at random, and there’s no connection between the culprits and the owners. Further investigation is on.