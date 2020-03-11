US researchers develop new explanation for destructive quake

By Express News Service

Geophysicists at Brown University have a new explanation for how those high-frequency vibrations of earthquakes may be produced, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Earthquakes produce seismic waves with a range of frequencies, from the long, rolling motions that make skyscrapers sway, to the jerky, high-frequency vibrations that cause tremendous damage to houses and other smaller structures, reported the Xinhua News Agency.

In the paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, Brown faculty members Victor Tsai and Greg Hirth propose that rocks colliding inside a fault zone as an earthquake happens are the main generators of high-frequency vibrations.

This is a very different explanation than the traditional one, according to the researchers. It could help explain puzzling seismic patterns made by some earthquakes, and also help scientists predict which faults are likely to produce the more damaging quakes.

